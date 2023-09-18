Are Investors Undervaluing ELEMENTIS (ELMTY) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is ELEMENTIS (ELMTY). ELMTY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 12.54 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 20.97. Over the last 12 months, ELMTY's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.75 and as low as 7.15, with a median of 12.65.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is ELMTY's P/B ratio of 1.10. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.73. Over the past 12 months, ELMTY's P/B has been as high as 1.12 and as low as 0.58, with a median of 1.02.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that ELEMENTIS is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, ELMTY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

