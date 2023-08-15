Are Investors Undervaluing ELEMENTIS (ELMTY) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is ELEMENTIS (ELMTY). ELMTY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 11.92 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 21.68. Over the past 52 weeks, ELMTY's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.75 and as low as 7.15, with a median of 12.59.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is ELMTY's P/B ratio of 1.02. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. ELMTY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.59. Over the past year, ELMTY's P/B has been as high as 1.12 and as low as 0.58, with a median of 0.94.

Another great Chemical - Specialty stock you could consider is Livent (LTHM), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Livent is currently trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 9.24 while its PEG ratio sits at 0.27. Both of the company's metrics compare favorably to its industry's average P/E of 21.68 and average PEG ratio of 1.71.

LTHM's Forward P/E has been as high as 21.04 and as low as 9.24, with a median of 12.11. During the same time period, its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.41, as low as 0.26, with a median of 0.34.

Livent also has a P/B ratio of 2.45 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 2.59. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 4.91, as low as 2.29, with a median of 3.02.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that ELEMENTIS and Livent are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, ELMTY and LTHM sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

