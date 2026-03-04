Are Investors Undervaluing Electrolux (ELUXY) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Electrolux (ELUXY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. ELUXY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.13. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.53. Over the past 52 weeks, ELUXY's Forward P/E has been as high as 333.07 and as low as 4.80, with a median of 7.38.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. ELUXY has a P/S ratio of 0.16. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.22.

Finally, our model also underscores that ELUXY has a P/CF ratio of 2.46. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 4.09. Over the past 52 weeks, ELUXY's P/CF has been as high as 32.65 and as low as 2.46, with a median of 4.67.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Electrolux is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, ELUXY sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

