Are Investors Undervaluing El Pollo Loco (LOCO) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is El Pollo Loco (LOCO). LOCO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 13, which compares to its industry's average of 25.83. LOCO's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.11 and as low as 10.75, with a median of 13.99, all within the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. LOCO has a P/S ratio of 0.77. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.95.

Finally, investors should note that LOCO has a P/CF ratio of 8.81. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. LOCO's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 22.68. Over the past 52 weeks, LOCO's P/CF has been as high as 10.11 and as low as 6.06, with a median of 7.68.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in El Pollo Loco's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, LOCO looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

