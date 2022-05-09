Are Investors Undervaluing Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE). EGLE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 4.29, while its industry has an average P/E of 4.34. Over the last 12 months, EGLE's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.41 and as low as 2.92, with a median of 4.12.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. EGLE has a P/S ratio of 1.36. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.59.

If you're looking for another solid Transportation - Shipping value stock, take a look at ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM). ZIM is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services also has a P/B ratio of 1.71 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.17. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 4.06, as low as -21.22, with a median of 1.79.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Eagle Bulk Shipping and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, EGLE and ZIM sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

