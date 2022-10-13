Are Investors Undervaluing Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT). EBMT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 7.34, which compares to its industry's average of 9.49. Over the past 52 weeks, EBMT's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.37 and as low as 6.86, with a median of 8.15.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is EBMT's P/B ratio of 0.92. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. EBMT's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.04. EBMT's P/B has been as high as 1.04 and as low as 0.88, with a median of 0.96, over the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. EBMT has a P/S ratio of 1.59. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.74.

Finally, investors should note that EBMT has a P/CF ratio of 7.09. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. EBMT's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 15.72. Over the past 52 weeks, EBMT's P/CF has been as high as 7.58 and as low as 5.49, with a median of 6.46.

If you're looking for another solid Banks - Midwest value stock, take a look at Independent Bank (IBCP). IBCP is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Additionally, Independent Bank has a P/B ratio of 1.23 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 2.04. For IBCP, this valuation metric has been as high as 1.39, as low as 1.07, with a median of 1.26 over the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Eagle Bancorp Montana and Independent Bank are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, EBMT and IBCP sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.