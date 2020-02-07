Are Investors Undervaluing E.W. Scripps (SSP) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

E.W. Scripps (SSP) is a stock many investors are watching right now. SSP is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. SSP has a P/S ratio of 0.81. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.94.

Finally, we should also recognize that SSP has a P/CF ratio of 15.55. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 20.89. Within the past 12 months, SSP's P/CF has been as high as 22.28 and as low as 8.76, with a median of 16.07.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in E.W. Scripps's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, SSP looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

