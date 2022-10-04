Are Investors Undervaluing Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Dynavax Technologies (DVAX). DVAX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 27.15, which compares to its industry's average of 65.92. Over the past year, DVAX's Forward P/E has been as high as 58.85 and as low as 8.44, with a median of 16.91.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that DVAX has a P/CF ratio of 6.53. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. DVAX's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 7.47. DVAX's P/CF has been as high as 996.14 and as low as -79.76, with a median of 10.43, all within the past year.

Investors could also keep in mind Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA), an Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 36.28 and a PEG ratio of 0.85 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 65.92 and 4.39, respectively.

Over the last 12 months, VNDA's P/E has been as high as 71.28, as low as 10.39, with a median of 21.28, and its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.88, as low as 0.81, with a median of 0.85.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals sports a P/B ratio of 1.10 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 2.57. In the past 52 weeks, VNDA's P/B has been as high as 2.39, as low as 1.05, with a median of 1.27.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Dynavax Technologies and Vanda Pharmaceuticals are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, DVAX and VNDA sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

