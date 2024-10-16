Are Investors Undervaluing DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is DXP Enterprises (DXPE). DXPE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.45. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.24. Over the past 52 weeks, DXPE's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.28 and as low as 7.02, with a median of 13.57.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is DXPE's P/B ratio of 2.25. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. DXPE's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 5.50. DXPE's P/B has been as high as 2.40 and as low as 1.32, with a median of 1.99, over the past year.

Finally, we should also recognize that DXPE has a P/CF ratio of 9.56. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. DXPE's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 21.95. DXPE's P/CF has been as high as 9.92 and as low as 5.18, with a median of 8.24, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that DXP Enterprises is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, DXPE sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

