Are Investors Undervaluing DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is DXP Enterprises (DXPE). DXPE is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 14.36 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 21.99. Over the past 52 weeks, DXPE's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.28 and as low as 7.02, with a median of 9.38.

Another notable valuation metric for DXPE is its P/B ratio of 2.27. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. DXPE's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 5.65. DXPE's P/B has been as high as 2.40 and as low as 1.10, with a median of 1.58, over the past year.

Finally, we should also recognize that DXPE has a P/CF ratio of 8.91. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. DXPE's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 23.78. DXPE's P/CF has been as high as 9.43 and as low as 5.18, with a median of 6.95, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that DXP Enterprises is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, DXPE sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

