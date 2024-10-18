Are Investors Undervaluing Dundee Precious Metals (DPMLF) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Dundee Precious Metals (DPMLF). DPMLF is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

We should also highlight that DPMLF has a P/B ratio of 1.53. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.83. Over the past 12 months, DPMLF's P/B has been as high as 1.58 and as low as 0.95, with a median of 1.22.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. DPMLF has a P/S ratio of 3.31. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.85.

Finally, our model also underscores that DPMLF has a P/CF ratio of 6.77. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 17.82. Over the past 52 weeks, DPMLF's P/CF has been as high as 6.94 and as low as 3.80, with a median of 5.10.

If you're looking for another solid Mining - Gold value stock, take a look at Barrick Gold (GOLD). GOLD is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Barrick Gold is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 12 at the moment, with a PEG ratio of 0.37. This compares to its industry's average P/E of 15.05 and average PEG ratio of 0.49.

Over the last 12 months, GOLD's P/E has been as high as 22.29, as low as 12, with a median of 14.72, and its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.56, as low as 0.35, with a median of 1.06.

Barrick Gold also has a P/B ratio of 1.07 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.83. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 1.13, as low as 0.77, with a median of 0.93.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Dundee Precious Metals and Barrick Gold are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, DPMLF and GOLD sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

