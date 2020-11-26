Are Investors Undervaluing Duluth Holdings (DLTH) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Duluth Holdings (DLTH). DLTH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.33. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.52. Over the last 12 months, DLTH's Forward P/E has been as high as 32.42 and as low as 6.58, with a median of 18.90.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is DLTH's P/B ratio of 2.56. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 6.43. Over the past year, DLTH's P/B has been as high as 2.97 and as low as 0.55, with a median of 1.42.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. DLTH has a P/S ratio of 0.68. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.8.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Duluth Holdings is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, DLTH feels like a great value stock at the moment.

