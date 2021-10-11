Are Investors Undervaluing Dow Inc. (DOW) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Dow Inc. (DOW) is a stock many investors are watching right now. DOW is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 8.59, which compares to its industry's average of 11.82. Over the past year, DOW's Forward P/E has been as high as 24.35 and as low as 8.04, with a median of 15.18.

Investors will also notice that DOW has a PEG ratio of 0.31. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. DOW's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.54. Over the last 12 months, DOW's PEG has been as high as 6.20 and as low as 0.29, with a median of 0.79.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. DOW has a P/S ratio of 0.95. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.01.

Finally, we should also recognize that DOW has a P/CF ratio of 6.28. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. DOW's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 10.57. DOW's P/CF has been as high as 81.12 and as low as 5.96, with a median of 10.46, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Dow Inc.'s strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, DOW looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

