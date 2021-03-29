Are Investors Undervaluing Dow Inc. (DOW) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Dow Inc. (DOW) is a stock many investors are watching right now. DOW is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 15.55, while its industry has an average P/E of 20.63. Over the past 52 weeks, DOW's Forward P/E has been as high as 29.56 and as low as 9.58, with a median of 21.30.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that DOW has a P/CF ratio of 11.49. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 11.73. Within the past 12 months, DOW's P/CF has been as high as 81.12 and as low as 9.43, with a median of 32.40.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Dow Inc.'s strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, DOW looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

