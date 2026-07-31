Are Investors Undervaluing Douglas Emmett (DEI) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Douglas Emmett (DEI) is a stock many investors are watching right now. DEI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 11.11, while its industry has an average P/E of 17.12. Over the last 12 months, DEI's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.48 and as low as 9.01, with a median of 11.23.

Another notable valuation metric for DEI is its P/B ratio of 0.75. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.01. Over the past 12 months, DEI's P/B has been as high as 0.93 and as low as 0.60, with a median of 0.76.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. DEI has a P/S ratio of 2.01. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 4.12.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that DEI has a P/CF ratio of 6.24. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. DEI's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 15.97. Within the past 12 months, DEI's P/CF has been as high as 8.61 and as low as 4.95, with a median of 6.56.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Douglas Emmett's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that DEI is an impressive value stock right now.

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Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.