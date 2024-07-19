Are Investors Undervaluing Dorian LPG (LPG) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Dorian LPG (LPG). LPG is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.30. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.78. Over the last 12 months, LPG's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.04 and as low as 4.33, with a median of 7.12.

Investors should also recognize that LPG has a P/B ratio of 1.58. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. LPG's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.72. Over the past year, LPG's P/B has been as high as 2.04 and as low as 1.12, with a median of 1.58.

Finally, we should also recognize that LPG has a P/CF ratio of 3.95. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 11.53. LPG's P/CF has been as high as 5.50 and as low as 3.16, with a median of 4.07, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Dorian LPG is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, LPG sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

