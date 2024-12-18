Are Investors Undervaluing Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN). DFIN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 17.49 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 19.68. Over the past year, DFIN's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.61 and as low as 13.56, with a median of 16.47.

Finally, we should also recognize that DFIN has a P/CF ratio of 11. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. DFIN's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 15.53. Over the past 52 weeks, DFIN's P/CF has been as high as 13 and as low as 9.84, with a median of 11.17.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Donnelley Financial Solutions is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, DFIN feels like a great value stock at the moment.

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