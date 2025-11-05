Are Investors Undervaluing Donegal Group (DGICA) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Donegal Group (DGICA). DGICA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.36, which compares to its industry's average of 26.08. Over the past 52 weeks, DGICA's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.88 and as low as 9.13, with a median of 14.42.

We should also highlight that DGICA has a P/B ratio of 1.16. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. DGICA's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.48. Over the past year, DGICA's P/B has been as high as 1.28 and as low as 0.93, with a median of 1.08.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. DGICA has a P/S ratio of 0.7. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.27.

Finally, we should also recognize that DGICA has a P/CF ratio of 6.98. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. DGICA's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 12.28. Within the past 12 months, DGICA's P/CF has been as high as 37.36 and as low as 6.05, with a median of 8.11.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Donegal Group's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that DGICA is an impressive value stock right now.

