Are Investors Undervaluing Diodes (DIOD) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Diodes (DIOD) is a stock many investors are watching right now. DIOD is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. DIOD has a P/S ratio of 1.82. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.33.

Finally, investors should note that DIOD has a P/CF ratio of 7.24. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. DIOD's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 26.69. DIOD's P/CF has been as high as 12.78 and as low as 6.30, with a median of 8.38, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Diodes is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, DIOD sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

