Are Investors Undervaluing DHI Group (DHX) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is DHI Group (DHX). DHX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.61. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.27. Over the past year, DHX's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.70 and as low as 8.06, with a median of 12.48.

Investors should also note that DHX holds a PEG ratio of 0.68. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. DHX's industry has an average PEG of 1.49 right now. Over the last 12 months, DHX's PEG has been as high as 1.31 and as low as 0.51, with a median of 0.70.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. DHX has a P/S ratio of 0.89. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.05.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in DHI Group's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, DHX looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

