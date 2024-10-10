Are Investors Undervaluing Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. DTEGY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 13.77, while its industry has an average P/E of 17.81. Over the past year, DTEGY's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.25 and as low as 10.92, with a median of 12.33.

DTEGY is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.16. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. DTEGY's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.94. Within the past year, DTEGY's PEG has been as high as 2.25 and as low as 0.88, with a median of 1.27.

We should also highlight that DTEGY has a P/B ratio of 1.46. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.29. DTEGY's P/B has been as high as 1.50 and as low as 1.01, with a median of 1.20, over the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Deutsche Telekom's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that DTEGY is an impressive value stock right now.

