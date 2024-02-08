Are Investors Undervaluing Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKY) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKY). DLAKY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 4.86, while its industry has an average P/E of 10.02. Over the past 52 weeks, DLAKY's Forward P/E has been as high as 20.05 and as low as 4.14, with a median of 5.46.

We also note that DLAKY holds a PEG ratio of 0.22. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. DLAKY's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.50. Over the last 12 months, DLAKY's PEG has been as high as 0.24 and as low as 0.16, with a median of 0.19.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. DLAKY has a P/S ratio of 0.26. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.42.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that DLAKY has a P/CF ratio of 2.03. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. DLAKY's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 5.93. DLAKY's P/CF has been as high as 4.03 and as low as 1.71, with a median of 2.70, all within the past year.

If you're looking for another solid Transportation - Airline value stock, take a look at Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, B. de C.V. (VLRS). VLRS is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, B. de C.V. are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 44.86 and a PEG ratio of -2.17 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 10.02 and 0.50, respectively.

Over the last 12 months, VLRS's P/E has been as high as 6,243.17, as low as -73,021.84, with a median of 9.57, and its PEG ratio has been as high as 644.96, as low as -7,543.58, with a median of 0.47.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, B. de C.V. also has a P/B ratio of 5.27 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 3.39. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 8.02, as low as 3.47, with a median of 5.56.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Deutsche Lufthansa and Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, B. de C.V.'s great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that DLAKY and VLRS is an impressive value stock right now.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.