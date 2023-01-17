Are Investors Undervaluing Delta Air Lines (DAL) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) is a stock many investors are watching right now. DAL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 7.42, while its industry has an average P/E of 13.27. DAL's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.82 and as low as 6.03, with a median of 7.46, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that DAL has a P/B ratio of 3.79. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. DAL's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 4.85. Over the past 12 months, DAL's P/B has been as high as 9.59 and as low as 3.24, with a median of 5.54.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. DAL has a P/S ratio of 0.48. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.55.

Finally, our model also underscores that DAL has a P/CF ratio of 13.08. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. DAL's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 24.50. DAL's P/CF has been as high as 13.56 and as low as 6.92, with a median of 10.03, all within the past year.

If you're looking for another solid Transportation - Airline value stock, take a look at United Airlines (UAL). UAL is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

United Airlines also has a P/B ratio of 3.45 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 4.85. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 4.68, as low as 2.01, with a median of 3.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Delta Air Lines and United Airlines strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, DAL and UAL look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.