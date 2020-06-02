Are Investors Undervaluing Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (DKL) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (DKL). DKL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 7.17, while its industry has an average P/E of 11.26. Over the last 12 months, DKL's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.24 and as low as 1.75, with a median of 8.38.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that DKL has a P/CF ratio of 4.19. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 7.24. Over the past 52 weeks, DKL's P/CF has been as high as 6.65 and as low as 1.04, with a median of 5.93.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. Is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, DKL sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.