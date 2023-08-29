Are Investors Undervaluing DaVita (DVA) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is DaVita (DVA). DVA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.40. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.82. Over the past year, DVA's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.73 and as low as 7.30, with a median of 12.59.

Investors should also note that DVA holds a PEG ratio of 1.06. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. DVA's industry has an average PEG of 2.30 right now. DVA's PEG has been as high as 1.87 and as low as 0.87, with a median of 1.21, all within the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. DVA has a P/S ratio of 0.78. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.37.

Finally, investors should note that DVA has a P/CF ratio of 7.72. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. DVA's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 24.64. Over the past 52 weeks, DVA's P/CF has been as high as 8.64 and as low as 4.38, with a median of 5.95.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in DaVita's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that DVA is an impressive value stock right now.

