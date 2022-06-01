Are Investors Undervaluing DAQO New Energy (DQ) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is DAQO New Energy (DQ). DQ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value.

We should also highlight that DQ has a P/B ratio of 1.06. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.45. DQ's P/B has been as high as 6.35 and as low as 0.84, with a median of 1.70, over the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. DQ has a P/S ratio of 1.35. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.77.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that DAQO New Energy is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, DQ feels like a great value stock at the moment.

