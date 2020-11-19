Are Investors Undervaluing Dana (DAN) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Dana (DAN). DAN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.70, which compares to its industry's average of 17.21. DAN's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.92 and as low as 1.48, with a median of 9.26, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for DAN is its P/B ratio of 1.37. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. DAN's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.41. DAN's P/B has been as high as 1.45 and as low as 0.32, with a median of 1.13, over the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. DAN has a P/S ratio of 0.35. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.6.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that DAN has a P/CF ratio of 6.65. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. DAN's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 8.82. Within the past 12 months, DAN's P/CF has been as high as 6.81 and as low as 1.09, with a median of 4.02.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Dana is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, DAN feels like a great value stock at the moment.

