Are Investors Undervaluing Daktronics (DAKT) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Daktronics (DAKT) is a stock many investors are watching right now. DAKT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 12.91, which compares to its industry's average of 21.75. Over the past 52 weeks, DAKT's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.80 and as low as 8.60, with a median of 12.74.

Investors should also recognize that DAKT has a P/B ratio of 2.85. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.89. DAKT's P/B has been as high as 2.93 and as low as 1.42, with a median of 1.85, over the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. DAKT has a P/S ratio of 0.86. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.99.

Finally, we should also recognize that DAKT has a P/CF ratio of 12.79. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 20.47. DAKT's P/CF has been as high as 13.56 and as low as 5.39, with a median of 7.65, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Daktronics is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, DAKT sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

