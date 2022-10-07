Are Investors Undervaluing Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Cushman & Wakefield (CWK). CWK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 4.92, which compares to its industry's average of 12.58. CWK's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.30 and as low as 4.46, with a median of 8.01, all within the past year.

Finally, we should also recognize that CWK has a P/CF ratio of 4.42. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 6.64. Within the past 12 months, CWK's P/CF has been as high as 13.52 and as low as 4.01, with a median of 7.84.

Another great Real Estate - Operations stock you could consider is The RMR Group (RMR), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

The RMR Group also has a P/B ratio of 2.18 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 0.54. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 3.40, as low as 2.04, with a median of 2.65.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Cushman & Wakefield and The RMR Group strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CWK and RMR look like an impressive value stock at the moment.



