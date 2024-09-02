Are Investors Undervaluing Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR). CFR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.01. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.08. CFR's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.15 and as low as 10.08, with a median of 12.34, all within the past year.

CFR is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.37. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CFR's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.88. Over the last 12 months, CFR's PEG has been as high as 1.49 and as low as 1.06, with a median of 1.30.

Finally, our model also underscores that CFR has a P/CF ratio of 10.78. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. CFR's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 16.70. CFR's P/CF has been as high as 11.48 and as low as 6.45, with a median of 9.27, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Cullen/Frost Bankers is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CFR sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR)

