Are Investors Undervaluing Crocs (CROX) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Crocs (CROX) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CROX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 6.79 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 11.02. CROX's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.80 and as low as 4.20, with a median of 7.26, all within the past year.

Investors will also notice that CROX has a PEG ratio of 0.45. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. CROX's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.18. Over the last 12 months, CROX's PEG has been as high as 1.16 and as low as 0.28, with a median of 0.47.

Finally, our model also underscores that CROX has a P/CF ratio of 7.78. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 17.13. Over the past 52 weeks, CROX's P/CF has been as high as 14.56 and as low as 3.93, with a median of 7.76.

If you're looking for another solid Textile - Apparel value stock, take a look at Oxford Industries (OXM). OXM is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Oxford Industries also has a P/B ratio of 2.99 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 6.07. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 3.71, as low as 2.53, with a median of 2.94.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Crocs and Oxford Industries strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CROX and OXM look like an impressive value stock at the moment.



