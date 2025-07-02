Are Investors Undervaluing Criteo (CRTO) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Criteo (CRTO) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CRTO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. CRTO has a P/S ratio of 0.73. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.66.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Criteo is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CRTO sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Criteo S.A. (CRTO)

