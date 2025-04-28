Are Investors Undervaluing Credicorp (BAP) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Credicorp (BAP) is a stock many investors are watching right now. BAP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 8.71 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 9.17. Over the last 12 months, BAP's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.62 and as low as 7.58, with a median of 8.46.

We also note that BAP holds a PEG ratio of 0.59. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. BAP's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.73. Over the past 52 weeks, BAP's PEG has been as high as 0.60 and as low as 0.47, with a median of 0.54.

We should also highlight that BAP has a P/B ratio of 1.67. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.95. Over the past 12 months, BAP's P/B has been as high as 1.80 and as low as 1.35, with a median of 1.57.

Finally, our model also underscores that BAP has a P/CF ratio of 9.41. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 16.97. Over the past 52 weeks, BAP's P/CF has been as high as 10.13 and as low as 8.15, with a median of 9.01.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Credicorp's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, BAP looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

