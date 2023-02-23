Are Investors Undervaluing Credicorp (BAP) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Credicorp (BAP) is a stock many investors are watching right now. BAP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 7.79, while its industry has an average P/E of 8.04. Over the last 12 months, BAP's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.76 and as low as 6.90, with a median of 8.24.

Investors will also notice that BAP has a PEG ratio of 0.45. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BAP's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.73. Over the last 12 months, BAP's PEG has been as high as 0.63 and as low as 0.31, with a median of 0.37.

Another notable valuation metric for BAP is its P/B ratio of 1.51. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.58. Over the past year, BAP's P/B has been as high as 2.04 and as low as 1.28, with a median of 1.58.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that BAP has a P/CF ratio of 7.55. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 13.51. Over the past year, BAP's P/CF has been as high as 12.85 and as low as 6.30, with a median of 7.77.

Investors could also keep in mind Barclays (BCS), an Banks - Foreign stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

Barclays is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 4.83 at the moment, with a PEG ratio of 0.16. This compares to its industry's average P/E of 8.04 and average PEG ratio of 0.73.

BCS's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.14 and as low as 3.93, with a median of 5.19. During the same time period, its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.23, as low as 0.13, with a median of 0.17.

Barclays also has a P/B ratio of 0.39 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.58. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 0.47, as low as 0.31, with a median of 0.37.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Credicorp and Barclays are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, BAP and BCS sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Is THIS the Ultimate New Clean Energy Source? (4 Ways to Profit)

The world is increasingly focused on eliminating fossil fuels and ramping up use of renewable, clean energy sources. Hydrogen fuel cells, powered by the most abundant substance in the universe, could provide an unlimited amount of ultra-clean energy for multiple industries.

Our urgent special report reveals 4 hydrogen stocks primed for big gains - plus our other top clean energy stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Barclays PLC (BCS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.