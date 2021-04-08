Are Investors Undervaluing Covenant Logistics (CVLG) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Covenant Logistics (CVLG). CVLG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.81. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.35. Over the past 52 weeks, CVLG's Forward P/E has been as high as 31.02 and as low as 5.66, with a median of 10.63.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is CVLG's P/B ratio of 1.23. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.05. Within the past 52 weeks, CVLG's P/B has been as high as 1.25 and as low as 0.34, with a median of 0.93.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Covenant Logistics's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CVLG is an impressive value stock right now.

