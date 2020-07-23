Are Investors Undervaluing Costamare (CMRE) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Costamare (CMRE). CMRE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 4.72, which compares to its industry's average of 6.86. Over the past year, CMRE's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.51 and as low as 3.37, with a median of 7.43.

We should also highlight that CMRE has a P/B ratio of 0.40. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 0.44. CMRE's P/B has been as high as 0.90 and as low as 0.30, with a median of 0.50, over the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Costamare's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CMRE looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.