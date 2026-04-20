Are Investors Undervaluing Corporacion America Airports (CAAP) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Corporacion America Airports (CAAP). CAAP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 9.13 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 13.01. Over the past year, CAAP's Forward P/E has been as high as 20.22 and as low as 8.09, with a median of 11.98.

Investors should also note that CAAP holds a PEG ratio of 0.55. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. CAAP's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.57. Within the past year, CAAP's PEG has been as high as 0.67 and as low as 0.55, with a median of 0.61.

Another notable valuation metric for CAAP is its P/B ratio of 1.87. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. CAAP's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.77. Over the past year, CAAP's P/B has been as high as 2.31 and as low as 1.65, with a median of 2.07.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Corporacion America Airports is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CAAP sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

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Corporacion America Airports S.A. (CAAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.