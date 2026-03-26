Are Investors Undervaluing Corpay, Inc. (CPAY) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Corpay, Inc. (CPAY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CPAY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 12.84 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 17.39. CPAY's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.89 and as low as 12.84, with a median of 15.38, all within the past year.

We also note that CPAY holds a PEG ratio of 0.98. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. CPAY's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.06. Over the last 12 months, CPAY's PEG has been as high as 1.31 and as low as 0.95, with a median of 1.14.

Another notable valuation metric for CPAY is its P/B ratio of 5.37. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 6.87. Within the past 52 weeks, CPAY's P/B has been as high as 8.63 and as low as 5.36, with a median of 7.28.

If you're looking for another solid Financial Transaction Services value stock, take a look at PagSeguro Digital (PAGS). PAGS is a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

PagSeguro Digital is currently trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 7.24 while its PEG ratio sits at 0.64. Both of the company's metrics compare favorably to its industry's average P/E of 17.39 and average PEG ratio of 1.06.

PAGS's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.81 and as low as 4.84, with a median of 6.45. During the same time period, its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.69, as low as 0.33, with a median of 0.49.

Additionally, PagSeguro Digital has a P/B ratio of 1.35 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 6.87. For PAGS, this valuation metric has been as high as 1.38, as low as 0.76, with a median of 1.04 over the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Corpay, Inc. and PagSeguro Digital are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CPAY and PAGS sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

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Corpay, Inc. (CPAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.