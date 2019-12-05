Are Investors Undervaluing CoreLogic (CLGX) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is CoreLogic (CLGX). CLGX is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 14.31, which compares to its industry's average of 23.18. Over the past 52 weeks, CLGX's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.61 and as low as 11.35, with a median of 15.28.

Investors should also note that CLGX holds a PEG ratio of 1.30. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CLGX's industry has an average PEG of 2.07 right now. Over the last 12 months, CLGX's PEG has been as high as 1.60 and as low as 1.03, with a median of 1.39.

Investors should also recognize that CLGX has a P/B ratio of 3.49. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 5.44. Over the past 12 months, CLGX's P/B has been as high as 4.11 and as low as 2.51, with a median of 3.34.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that CLGX has a P/CF ratio of 13.32. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 15.14. CLGX's P/CF has been as high as 16.48 and as low as 7.16, with a median of 11.20, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in CoreLogic's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CLGX is an impressive value stock right now.

