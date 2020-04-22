Are Investors Undervaluing Core-Mark (CORE) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Core-Mark (CORE). CORE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 14.86, which compares to its industry's average of 17.22. Over the past year, CORE's Forward P/E has been as high as 24.64 and as low as 12.35, with a median of 16.33.

Investors should also note that CORE holds a PEG ratio of 1.55. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. CORE's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.65. Over the last 12 months, CORE's PEG has been as high as 3.08 and as low as 1.55, with a median of 2.05.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Core-Mark is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, CORE feels like a great value stock at the moment.

