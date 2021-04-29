Are Investors Undervaluing Conn's (CONN) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Conn's (CONN). CONN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 12.17, which compares to its industry's average of 29.09. Over the past 52 weeks, CONN's Forward P/E has been as high as 2,164.50 and as low as -9,841.58, with a median of 11.83.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that CONN has a P/CF ratio of 7.91. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 13.18. Over the past 52 weeks, CONN's P/CF has been as high as 9.02 and as low as 0.97, with a median of 5.66.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Conn's is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CONN sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Conns, Inc. (CONN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.