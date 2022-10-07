Are Investors Undervaluing Concentrix (CNXC) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Concentrix (CNXC) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CNXC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 9.54, while its industry has an average P/E of 13.62. Over the last 12 months, CNXC's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.29 and as low as 8.55, with a median of 12.98.

CNXC is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.70. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CNXC's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.77. Over the past 52 weeks, CNXC's PEG has been as high as 1.06 and as low as 0.62, with a median of 0.77.

Finally, our model also underscores that CNXC has a P/CF ratio of 8.51. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. CNXC's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 13.32. Within the past 12 months, CNXC's P/CF has been as high as 15.68 and as low as 7.62, with a median of 12.05.

Another great Business - Services stock you could consider is comScore (SCOR), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Furthermore, comScore holds a P/B ratio of 0.71 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 2.25. SCOR's P/B has been as high as 1.65, as low as 0.66, with a median of 1 over the past 12 months.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Concentrix and comScore strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CNXC and SCOR look like an impressive value stock at the moment.



