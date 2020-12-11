Are Investors Undervaluing Computer Task Group (CTG) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Computer Task Group (CTG) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CTG is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 14.67, which compares to its industry's average of 27.80. CTG's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.62 and as low as 11.84, with a median of 13.65, all within the past year.

Investors should also note that CTG holds a PEG ratio of 0.92. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CTG's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.24. CTG's PEG has been as high as 0.98 and as low as 0.74, with a median of 0.88, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Computer Task Group's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CTG looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

