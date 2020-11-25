Are Investors Undervaluing Computer Task Group (CTG) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Computer Task Group (CTG). CTG is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 14.22 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 27.96. Over the past year, CTG's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.38 and as low as 11.84, with a median of 13.55.

CTG is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.89. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CTG's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.25. CTG's PEG has been as high as 1.03 and as low as 0.74, with a median of 0.88, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Computer Task Group's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CTG looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

