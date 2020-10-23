Are Investors Undervaluing Computer Task Group (CTG) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Computer Task Group (CTG). CTG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 14.72, which compares to its industry's average of 28.29. Over the past 52 weeks, CTG's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.38 and as low as 12.63, with a median of 13.88.

CTG is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.92. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. CTG's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.28. CTG's PEG has been as high as 1.03 and as low as 0.81, with a median of 0.92, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Computer Task Group's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CTG is an impressive value stock right now.

