Are Investors Undervaluing Compania Cervecerias Unidas (CCU) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (CCU) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CCU is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. CCU has a P/S ratio of 0.86. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.29.

Finally, investors should note that CCU has a P/CF ratio of 15.65. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 45.78. Within the past 12 months, CCU's P/CF has been as high as 23.32 and as low as 12.20, with a median of 15.97.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Compania Cervecerias Unidas is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CCU sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (CCU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.