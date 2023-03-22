Are Investors Undervaluing Compania Cervecerias Unidas (CCU) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Compania Cervecerias Unidas (CCU). CCU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 12, while its industry has an average P/E of 19.94. CCU's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.47 and as low as 10.22, with a median of 12.90, all within the past year.

Investors will also notice that CCU has a PEG ratio of 0.81. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. CCU's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.13. CCU's PEG has been as high as 0.92 and as low as 0.66, with a median of 0.81, all within the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. CCU has a P/S ratio of 0.88. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.8.

Finally, we should also recognize that CCU has a P/CF ratio of 20.19. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. CCU's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 58. Within the past 12 months, CCU's P/CF has been as high as 22.51 and as low as 8.45, with a median of 11.23.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Compania Cervecerias Unidas's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CCU is an impressive value stock right now.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (CCU)

