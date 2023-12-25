Are Investors Undervaluing Commerzbank (CRZBY) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Commerzbank (CRZBY). CRZBY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 6.19, while its industry has an average P/E of 8.16. Over the past year, CRZBY's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.46 and as low as 5.98, with a median of 7.79.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. CRZBY has a P/S ratio of 0.73. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.18.

Another great Banks - Foreign stock you could consider is Grupo Supervielle (SUPV), which is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Grupo Supervielle sports a P/B ratio of 0.65 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.60. In the past 52 weeks, SUPV's P/B has been as high as 0.65, as low as 0.26, with a median of 0.36.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Commerzbank and Grupo Supervielle are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CRZBY and SUPV sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Commerzbank AG (CRZBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.