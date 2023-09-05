Are Investors Undervaluing Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI). CVGI is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 8.19 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 22.12. Over the past 52 weeks, CVGI's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.38 and as low as 3.72, with a median of 9.40.

Investors will also notice that CVGI has a PEG ratio of 0.37. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. CVGI's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.99. CVGI's PEG has been as high as 0.59 and as low as 0.18, with a median of 0.44, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that CVGI has a P/B ratio of 2.13. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.59. CVGI's P/B has been as high as 2.72 and as low as 1, with a median of 1.99, over the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. CVGI has a P/S ratio of 0.31. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.91.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Commercial Vehicle Group's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CVGI is an impressive value stock right now.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

