Are Investors Undervaluing Comfort Systems USA (FIX) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Comfort Systems USA (FIX) is a stock many investors are watching right now. FIX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 16.28, which compares to its industry's average of 21.26. Over the last 12 months, FIX's Forward P/E has been as high as 25.19 and as low as 14.51, with a median of 19.34.

We should also highlight that FIX has a P/B ratio of 3.76. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 7.84. Within the past 52 weeks, FIX's P/B has been as high as 4.80 and as low as 3.33, with a median of 3.80.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. FIX has a P/S ratio of 1.01. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.53.

Finally, investors should note that FIX has a P/CF ratio of 11.96. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 31.60. FIX's P/CF has been as high as 17.53 and as low as 10.62, with a median of 13.43, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Comfort Systems USA's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, FIX looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

